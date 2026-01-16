Osaka Governor, Mayor Ready for Elections over Metropolis Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama on Friday tendered their resignations to run in subsequent elections in an attempt to push for the so-called Osaka metropolis plan for local government realignment.

Their resignation letters were submitted to the speakers of the prefectural and city assemblies, respectively. The metropolis plan is a signature policy of the Japan Innovation Party, led by Yoshimura.

On the same day, the Osaka prefectural election board decided to hold a gubernatorial election on Feb. 8, coinciding with a likely election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament. The mayoral election is also expected to be held on that date.

"Through the election campaign, I want to highlight the need for the metropolis plan," Yoshimura told reporters at the prefectural government office after tendering his resignation.

Speaking at city hall, Yokoyama said, "Now that I have made a decision, I want to move forward firmly along the path I believe in."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]