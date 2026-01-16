Tokyo's Yamanote Line Temporarily Halted on Power Outage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co.'s busy Yamanote Line in Tokyo was halted on all sections for about eight hours on Friday because of a predawn power outage, affecting around 673,000 people.

With the service disruption hitting morning rush hour, affected stations were packed with many commuters and others.

Services of the loop line in both directions were suspended from the day's first trains due to the outage, which happened between Shinbashi and Shinagawa stations, according to the firm, better known as JR East.

It said that a malfunction occurred in an electrical safety device installed for improvement work at Tamachi Station, causing the power outage.

Services were completely suspended also for the Keihin-Tohoku Line, which shares some sections with the Yamanote Line.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]