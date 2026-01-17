JCP's Shii Not to Run in Next Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii said Friday that he will not run in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At a press conference at the Diet building in Tokyo, Shii, 71, said, "I thought it was natural to hand over the seat to the next at the earliest opportunity," given that he was succeeded by Tomoko Tamura as JCP leader in 2024.

He said he will continue to serve as chairman of the JCP's Central Committee.

Born in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Shii became head of the JCP secretariat in 1990 at the age of 35. He served as the party's leader for 23 years from 2000, the longest tenure in JCP history, before assuming the post of chair of the Central Committee in January 2024.

Soft-spoken, he was seen as a symbol of a realistic and flexible approach within the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]