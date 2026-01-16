CDP, Komeito Form New Party Called "Centrist Reform Alliance"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, formerly a longtime ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Friday that a new party they have created is called the Centrist Reform Alliance.

The party has already been registered with the internal affairs ministry, they told a press conference in the National Diet Building in Tokyo.

According to people involved in the new party's launch, its basic policies will call for, among others, reducing the consumption tax rate on foodstuffs to zero and regulating recipients of political funds.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda told reporters in the city of Saitama earlier in the day that he will continue to call on the Democratic Party for the People and others to participate in the new party.

"We're always open to those who advocate the centrist reform path," Noda said.

