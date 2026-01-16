CDP, Komeito Form New Party Named "Centrist Reform Alliance"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, formerly a longtime ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Friday that a new party they have created is named the Centrist Reform Alliance.

On the same day, they notified the internal affairs minister of the new party's formation.

Basic policies of the new party are expected to include calls for reducing the consumption tax rate on foodstuffs to zero. They will be reflected in the new party's campaign pledges for a likely House of Representatives election in February, with the official campaign period seen to start Jan. 27.

At its launch, the new party will feature members of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, from the CDP and Komeito. Currently, the CDP has 148 Lower House members, and Komeito 24.

The CDP and Komeito hope that the new party will win many seats in the next Lower House election by impressing voters with its centrist policies, in contrast to the conservative stance of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

