Chubu Electric Pres. to Resign as Power Industry Group Head

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. President Kingo Hayashi said Friday that he will resign as Japanese power industry group head over his company's data manipulation linked to earthquake risks at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant.

Hayashi, 65, made the announcement at a regular news conference as chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan.

"I've decided to resign in order to focus on investigating the facts and finding the cause," he said, again expressing his apologies.

According to the group of Japan's 10 major electric power companies, Hayashi offered to resign at a meeting of member companies earlier Friday. His resignation was then approved.

The federation will choose his successor later. Current Vice Chairman Nozomu Mori, president of Kansai Electric Power Co., is considered a strong candidate.

