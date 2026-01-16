Former PM Suga Not to Run in Next Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans not to run in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament, informed sources said Friday.

The 77-year-old ruling Liberal Democratic Party member elected from the Kanagawa No. 2 constituency is believed to have decided against seeking re-election in light of his physical condition.

Suga holds the record for the longest tenure as Japan's chief cabinet secretary, at seven years and eight months, serving under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Suga was Japan's leader from September 2020 to October 2021.

According to Suga's office, he will speak to reporters on Saturday.

He was first elected to the Lower House in 1996, after serving as an assembly member in the city of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. He has been elected to the chamber 10 times.

