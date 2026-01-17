BOJ Absent from Global Central Bank Support for Fed's Powell

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is adopting a wait-and-see approach over the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while other central banks around the globe have expressed their support for him.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda did not join a group of central bank governors who issued a joint statement this week in support of central bank independence and in solidarity with Powell.

This may reflect the BOJ's consideration of the Japanese government's emphasis on maintaining relations with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The investigation appears to indicate an escalation of Trump's pressure on Powell to cut interest rates sharply.

In Tuesday's joint statement, the governors of major central banks, including those in Europe, affirmed their "full solidarity" with the Fed and Powell.

