PM Takaichi to Hold Monday Evening Press Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a press conference on Monday evening, when she is expected to formally announce her intention to call a snap general election.

She is believed to be poised to dissolve the House of Representatives at the beginning of the ordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Jan. 23.

At the press conference, the prime minister is expected to unveil the specific schedule for the next Lower House election and explain the reason for dissolving the all-important chamber.

Attention will focus on what results she will consider a victory in the election.

On Wednesday, the prime minister explained to Shunichi Suzuki, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Hirofumi Yoshimura, head of the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's coalition partner, her plan to dissolve the Lower House early in the ordinary parliamentary session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]