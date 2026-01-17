Japan, India to Boost Collaboration in Economic Security, AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have agreed to boost collaboration in the fields of economic security and artificial intelligence, based on an agreement reached at last August's bilateral summit.

At Friday's strategic dialogue meeting in New Delhi, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed that their nations will cooperate for a free and open Indo-Pacific and under the Quad framework, which also includes the United States and Australia.

Japan and India aim to enhance cooperation to strengthen supply chains. They plan to establish a dialogue on the matter by March and hold a vice-ministerial meeting soon to consider concrete cooperation steps.

Regarding AI, Motegi and Jaishankar agreed that the Japanese and Indian governments will establish a strategic dialogue involving relevant government officials.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]