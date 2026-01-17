Japan's Foreign Ministry Advises against Travel to Iran
Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry has raised its travel alert on Iran to the highest level, advising Japanese citizens not to travel to the country for any purpose, in light of heightened tension there due to anti-regime protests.
The ministry also calls on Japanese nationals in Iran to leave the country immediately if it is safe to do so, while securing their own safety.
