Concerns Spread in Snowy Areas over Wintertime Election

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--People in snowy regions in Japan are concerned about a snap election for the House of Representatives that is likely to be held on Feb. 8, in the middle of winter.

It will be the first general election held so soon after the start of a new year in 36 years. The official campaign period for the anticipated election is expected to begin on Jan. 27.

In these regions, people are worried that it may be difficult to visit polling stations safely. Some fear that these challenges may reduce voter turnout.

In Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the average temperature tends to fall below zero degrees Celsius from January to February, when snow is piled up high on sidewalks with few pedestrians.

"We have to start (preparations for the election) by removing snow before setting up campaign posters," said an official in charge of election affairs in the prefecture. But the official added, "There must be some places where we can't set up posters."

