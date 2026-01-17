CDP's Noda Likely to Be PM Candidate of New Centrist Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is likely to be the prime minister candidate of the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party jointly formed by the CDP and Komeito, a former member of the ruling bloc.

Noda "has served as prime minister and implemented major policies," Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said on a television program Friday. "It's the norm of constitutional politics" for Noda to become the new party's candidate for prime minister, Saito added.

Noda said on the same program that he wants to discuss the matter well. Saito and Noda are co-leaders of the new party.

A prime minister election is held in a special Diet session within 30 days of an election for the House of Representatives.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]