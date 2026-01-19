Valentine's Day Sales Campaigns in Japan Feature Experiences

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Department store operators and confectionery makers are trying to ride a wave of the Valentine's Day-related shopping binge in Japan by offering products and services featuring experiences, highly valued by consumers these days.

The Matsuya Ginza department store, run by Matsuya Co., is selling chocolate containing "pismaniye," a traditional Turkish dessert in fine strands. The chocolate, named Angel Hair Chocolate, sells for 3,240 yen per piece.

Due to the unique fluffy appearance and light texture, the product has already gone viral on social media. "I hope people will be surprised," said Sho Koizumi, a Matsuya Ginza buyer.

Tobu Department Store Co.'s flagship store in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district has tripled the number of sweets available in its eat-in space from last year, offering around 30 options.

In some Takashimaya Co. outlets, renowned patissiers prepare sweets, including parfaits, for customers to eat. From Feb. 8 to 14, the Matsuya Ginza store will serve a course meal using cacao.

