Ex-PM Suga Announces Retirement as Lawmaker

Yokohama, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday announced his decision not to run in the next House of Representatives election.

"I've been considering the timing of retiring as a lawmaker since I turned 70," Suga told reporters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. "I will now give way to the next generation."

Suga was first elected to the Lower House in 1996 and is currently serving his 10th term. As a member of the second cabinet of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga served a record seven years and eight months as chief cabinet secretary.

In September 2020, Suga succeeded Abe as prime minister. During his one-year tenure, Suga said he focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I promised the people one million vaccinations a day, which led to the end of the pandemic," he stressed.

