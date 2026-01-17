TEPCO Reports Error at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Saturday that an alert system did not work during a test operation prior to the restart of the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture on the day.

The company is working to identify the cause of the problem, but failure to resolve it soon may affect its plan to restart the reactor on Tuesday.

According to TEPCO, the problem was confirmed at 12:36 p.m., and it stopped the test operation.

The alert system is designed to activate when a control rod is being pulled out of the reactor while another rod is already out.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactor would be the first of TEPCO's nuclear reactors to be restarted since the March 2011 accident at its tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

