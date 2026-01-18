Motegi Inspects Japan-Backed Subway System in New Delhi

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has inspected the Delhi Metro subway system developed with Japanese cooperation.

On Saturday, Motegi visited a station in central New Delhi and rode a train to check its safety and comfort.

Opened in 2002, the Delhi Metro is one of the world's largest subway systems, with a total length of about 390 kilometers, surpassing Tokyo Metro's 195 kilometers and Toei Subway's 109 kilometers, both of which are in and around the Japanese capital. About 6.5 million to seven million people use the Delhi Metro daily.

The total cost of the subway project in the Indian capital was about 2.1 trillion yen, about half of which was covered by Japanese loans.

During the inspection, Motegi received a briefing on the project from Takuro Takeuchi, head of the India office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

