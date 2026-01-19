Japanese Prefectures Asked to Secure Hotels as Shelters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has asked prefectures to lead efforts to secure hotels as shelters during large-scale disasters.

Guidelines drawn up by the Cabinet Office call on local officials, mainly at prefectural governments, to work to secure accommodation and match it with evacuees.

The guidelines suggest that local governments select such hotels in normal times, while ensuring that shopping facilities and hospitals are located nearby to improve living conditions for evacuees.

The Cabinet Office also advises local governments to list hotels based on whether rooms are barrier-free and if evacuees can use them continuously for a certain period.

Local governments are also advised to confirm whether meals are provided and whether pets are allowed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]