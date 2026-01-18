Opposition Lawmaker Quits Party over Meeting with Netanyahu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--A lawmaker of Reiwa Shinsengumi has left the Japanese opposition party over his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reiwa Shinsengumi said Sunday that it has accepted the resignation from the party of Ryo Tagaya, a House of Representatives lawmaker elected from the southern Kanto region under the proportional representation system.

Earlier this month, Tagaya visited Israel and met with Netanyahu, provoking a backlash within his party.

Reiwa Shinsengumi has condemned Israel for attacking the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]