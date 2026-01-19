TEPCO Postpones Restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has postponed the restart scheduled for Tuesday of the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The delay came after a problem was confirmed during a test on Saturday to remove control rods that suppress nuclear fission reactions in the reactor.

TEPCO did not disclose when it will restart the reactor now, but officials said that it would take one or two days to complete remaining necessary preparations.

The company found that an alarm designed to prevent unintended withdrawals did not become active during the test. An investigation revealed an error in the pullout prevention function settings.

After correcting the settings, the problem was resolved at 8:16 p.m. Sunday.

