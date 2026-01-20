Japan's New Centrist Party Tolerates Security Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new political party launched by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, a former ruling party, said in its basic policies released Monday that it is constitutional for Japan to exercise its self-defense right in a so-called survival-threatening situation.

The new party also showed its tolerance of restarting nuclear power reactors that have been confirmed safe.

The basic policies, which will serve as the foundation for the party's campaign pledges for the upcoming general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, feature realistic approaches on security and energy issues apparently to demonstrate that the new centrist party is capable of running the government.

The CDP has drastically changed its stance on national security, prioritizing the establishment of the new party with Komeito, the former partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and now on the opposition side. The CDP had demanded the abolition of what it claims are unconstitutional parts of the national security legislation.

A survival-threatening situation defined under the security legislation refers to a situation in which an armed attack occurs against a foreign country that has a close relationship with Japan, threatening Japan's survival and posing a clear danger of fundamentally overturning the people's right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]