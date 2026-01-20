Kabuki Actor Arrested for Breaking Restaurant Door in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested 30-year-old Kabuki actor Nakamura Tsurumatsu on suspicion of breaking a Tokyo restaurant's door by kicking on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Nakamura, whose real name is Daiki Shimizu, was apparently under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He denied the allegations, saying that he does not remember what he did, according to people familiar with the investigation by the capital's Metropolitan Police Department. He was released on Monday.

Shimizu, who assumed the name Nakamura Tsurumatsu in 2005, skipped a performance scheduled for Sunday in Tokyo.

His agency said it was working to confirm facts and collect information.

