1 Year after Trump's Return, Japan Struggles to Solidify Ties with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--With Tuesday marking one year since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, Japan faces a challenge of consolidating its relationship with the United States amid concerns over Trump's diplomatic approach.

Before the inauguration of his first administration in January 2017, Trump repeatedly criticized Japan, prompting Tokyo to work desperately on stabilizing its ties with Washington.

After the January 2025 launch of the second Trump administration, Japan managed to conclude its tariff negotiations with the United States under its then prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba. Current Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi looks set to make full efforts to maintain her country's alliance with the United States at a time when Trump is apparently starting to adopt a conciliatory attitude to Beijing.

"I will make 2026 a year that opens up a new chapter in the history of the Japan-U.S. alliance," Takaichi told reporters after holding a telephone conversation with Trump on Jan. 2.

Japan, however, has been at the mercy of Trump over the past year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]