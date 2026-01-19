Govt., Keidanren to Boost Supply Chains for Critical Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on Monday affirmed that the public and private sectors will cooperate to strengthen the supply chains for critical materials.

At a meeting at the prime minister’s office, Takaichi called on the business community to diversify suppliers of critical materials.

Amid growing concerns over rare earth supplies following China’s recent export ban on dual-use goods to Japan, she said the government will “proceed with making a request to China in cooperation with like-minded countries.”

Tsutsui emphasized that “strengthening supply chains is essential.”

Regarding efforts to improve relations with China, which have been strained due to Takaichi’s remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency, he told reporters after the meeting, “As the business community, we must continue to make efforts to explore opportunities for communication through dialogue.”

