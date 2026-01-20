Japan's Kihara Meets Mother of Abductee Megumi Yokota

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara has met with Sakie Yokota, the mother of Megumi, who was abducted by North Korea in 1977.

In the meeting held at the prime minister's office on Monday, Sakie said she hopes there would be some progress this year on the issue.

"We will bring back all the abductees (by North Korea) no matter what," Kihara, who also serves as minister in charge of the abduction issue, said.

Also joining the meeting was Masaki Ikeda, who heads a group of former classmates of Megumi. He handed Kihara signatures of 28,827 people demanding Megumi's early return.

Ikeda said he can see how serious Kihara and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are about tackling the issue. "We want them to take steps strongly and immediately," Ikeda added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]