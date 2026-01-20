TEPCO Postpones Restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has decided to put off the restart scheduled for Tuesday of the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The postponement comes after a problem was found during a test on Saturday to remove control rods that suppress nuclear fission reactions in the reactor.

TEPCO did not disclose when it now plans to restart the idled reactor, but officials said that it would take one or two days to complete remaining necessary preparations. The company will also review the planned restart date for the reactor’s commercial operations, currently set for Feb. 26.

The problem, which has already been resolved, was not a serious issue in terms of safety, according to the company.

However, Yutaka Kikukawa, an official at the nuclear plant, told a press conference Monday that the problem was “not something that can be condoned,” adding, “We need to share information and respond sincerely whenever issues are identified.”

