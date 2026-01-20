Last 2 Pandas in Japan to Leave for China Jan. 27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The only remaining giant pandas in Japan, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei of Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, will leave for China on Jan. 27, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

They are scheduled to be transported by aircraft from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, that night, the Tokyo government, which operates the zoo, said Monday.

The final viewing day for the male-female twin pandas at the zoo in the Japanese capital’s Taito Ward will be Sunday.

The twins were born at Ueno Zoo in 2021. All giant pandas raised in Japan are on loan from China for breeding research purposes, with ownership remaining with China, including for pandas born in Japan.

In December last year, the Tokyo government announced that Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei will be handed over to China in late January this year based on an agreement with the Chinese side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]