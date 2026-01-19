Japan PM Takaichi Says to Dissolve Lower House Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives at the start of this year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened Friday, to call a snap general election.

The prime minister said at a press conference that the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, will be held Feb. 8, with the official campaign period set to begin Jan. 27.

As the main reason for calling the Lower House election, Takaichi said the new ruling coalition, formed last October between her Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, needs to seek a public mandate.

"I want the public to decide whether Sanae Takaichi is suitable as (Japan's) prime minister" through the election, Takaichi said. She termed the upcoming race "an election to create the future by ourselves," adding that she will put her position as the country's leader on the line.

In the poll, the LDP-JIP coalition is seen facing off mainly against the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party launched by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner and now in the opposition camp. The new party comprises Lower House members from the CDP and Komeito.

