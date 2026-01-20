New Centrist Party's Policies Appear to Reflect Compromises

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The political platform and basic policies of a new party formed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, which had been a ruling coalition member for decades, appear to reflect compromises between the two parties.

These compromises may become a flash point in the future, observers say.

On Monday, the Central Reform Alliance party released its political platform and basic policies. "In contrast to politics that encourage fragmentation and confrontation, we have included centrist ideas of coexistence and inclusion," CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi said at a press conference.

The same day, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her decision to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Friday and hold a general election on Feb. 8.

"We will portray a society that's different from the one the prime minister is aiming for," Azumi stressed, apparently referring to Takaichi's conservative stance such as reviewing policies regarding foreign nationals.

