PM Takaichi Shows LDP's Resolve to Unite for Lower House Poll

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday declared her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's resolve to unite for the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election.

Noting that the election, whose official campaign period will begin Jan. 27, will be a short-term decisive battle, Takaichi, also president of the LDP, told a meeting of party executives: "We will fight as one united party and win. I am determined to carry out reforms to pass on a wonderful country to the next generation."

On Monday, Takaichi announced that she will dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, at the start of this year's ordinary Diet session, which will be convened Friday, to call a snap general election.

Following the announcement, both ruling and opposition parties accelerated preparations, including candidate selection and campaign pledge formulation.

"I'll make full efforts to win voter confidence," Takaichi said at the LDP meeting, citing the party's new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party and her government's shift toward "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy.

