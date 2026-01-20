Tsutsui Named New Head of Tokyo Police

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to appoint Hiroki Tsutsui, head of the security bureau of the National Police Agency, to replace Yuji Sakoda as chief of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The appointment, which will take effect on Friday, was approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Tsutsui, 56, spearheaded security operations for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka. He has also served as director of the NPA's Foreign Affairs Intelligence Department, as well as head of the prefectural police departments of Kyoto and Okinawa.

Sakoda, 57, assumed his current post in January 2025. While in office, he worked on organizational reforms to strengthen the crackdown on "tokuryu" anonymous and fluid criminal groups and oversaw security arrangements for U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Japan in October.

