Foreign Visitors to Japan Top 40 M. for 1st Time in 2025

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The annual number of foreign visitors to Japan came to some 42.7 million in 2025, up from 36,870,148 in the previous year, exceeding 40 million for the first time, tourism minister Yasushi Kaneko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Spending by foreign visitors also hit a record high, rising about 16 pct to some 9.5 trillion yen.

Backed by the yen's weakness against other major currencies, the number of foreign visitors set a new record for two years in a row, after surpassing its prepandemic high in 2024.

During 2025, the number of visitors from Hong Kong temporarily declined due to the spread of rumors on social media that a major earthquake could occur in Japan.

However, the numbers were supported by efforts to attract visitors from a wide range of countries and regions. The total number of visitors from 12 countries including the United States, European countries and Australia rose by about 20 pct to more than 7 million.

