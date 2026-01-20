Heavy Snowfall Expected on Sea of Japan Side from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow is expected mainly along the Sea of Japan coast, due to a strong winter pressure pattern from Wednesday through Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.

The agency warned of possible traffic disruptions and avalanches, as an influx of cold air could bring heavy snowfall to regions ranging from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to the Chugoku western region.

On Tuesday morning, many areas in Hokkaido, the Tohoku northeastern region and the Hokuriku central region experienced strong winds and snow, due to two low-pressure systems above the northern Sea of Japan and off the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

According to All Nippon Airways, 38 flights scheduled to depart from or arrive at New Chitose Airport near Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, on Tuesday afternoon have been canceled, affecting about 3,000 people.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, suspended Akita Shinkansen services between Morioka Station in Iwate Prefecture and Akita Station in Akita Prefecture, both in Tohoku, since the first train of the day.

