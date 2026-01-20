Sightseeing Helicopter Carrying 3 Goes Missing in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--A sightseeing helicopter with three people on board went missing over the southwestern Japan city of Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to local fire authorities, the three people are believed to be a man and a woman from Taiwan, as well as the pilot.

The helicopter took off from the Aso Cuddly Dominion sightseeing facility and was expected to land shortly after 11 a.m. following a 10-minute scenic flight over the crater of Mount Aso, according to the helicopter's operator, Takumi Enterprise, based in the western city of Okayama.

Fire authorities received an emergency report apparently from a passenger's smartphone at 11:04 a.m.

The helicopter's GPS signal was last detected near the mountain's crater and has since been disconnected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]