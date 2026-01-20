Court Rejects Petition to Halt Reactors in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court dismissed Tuesday a petition seeking to halt the operations of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Genkai nuclear power station in southwestern Japan.

Fukuoka High Court dismissed the request filed by about 300 residents near the plant in the town of Genkai in Saga Prefecture.

In the lawsuit filed against the Japanese government and Kyushu Electric, the plaintiffs argued that the size of a potential earthquake has been underestimated in the calculations of seismic ground motion used for the earthquake-resistant design for the reactors.

They demanded that a different calculation formula be used to appropriately evaluate the earthquake size.

The government and Kyushu Electric argued that seismic ground motion was calculated after the earthquake size was evaluated for better safety based on the latest scientific and technological knowledge, adding that there were no errors or deficiencies that cannot be condoned in the Nuclear Regulation Authority's review and decision-making process.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]