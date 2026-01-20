Fuel Tubing Damage behind Japan H3 Rocket Failure: JAXA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan failed in the launch of an H3 rocket last month due to damage to a section mounting a satellite and to fuel tubing, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Tuesday.

After liftoff, the No. 8 H3 rocket sustained damage to the section where the Michibiki No. 5 positioning satellite was mounted, when the satellite cover, called fairing, was separated.

In addition, the fuel tubing of the rocket's second-stage engine was damaged, presumably causing combustion to stop earlier than planned, JAXA said in a progress report on its investigation into the failure at a meeting of a subgroup of a science ministry panel.

As the section was damaged, the satellite was no longer attached to the second stage of the rocket. The satellite fell off when the first stage separated.

Camera footage shot from the rocket shows the satellite falling. It is believed to have fallen into the sea off Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific, along with the first stage.

