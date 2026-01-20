Japan Political Appointees Urged to Forgo Fundraising Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government revised its ministerial code Tuesday, urging cabinet ministers, state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers to refrain from holding political fundraising events while in office.

The revision was approved at a cabinet meeting days before the planned dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday. It appears aimed at underscoring Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stance on addressing concerns over the issue of politics and money.

The code had previously urged ministers to refrain from holding large-scale events that could invite public scrutiny.

Under the revised code, an exception is made for events for which payments were made before appointees took office.

In December last year, Takaichi said at a parliamentary meeting that she would clarify the rules for fundraising events due to vague criteria and public criticism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]