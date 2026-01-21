Japan Convenience Store Sales Hit Record High in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan hit a record high for the fourth straight year in 2025 thanks to increases in the number of stores and visitors to the country, the Japan Franchise Association said Tuesday.

On an all-store basis, sales rose 2.2 pct from a year before to 12,058.3 billion yen. Same-store sales gained 1.9 pct to 11,584.8 billion yen.

Sales grew in June in particular, driven by strong demand for ice cream and beverages during a scorching summer heat.

The number of stores rose by more than 300 to 56,054 during 2025. The number of visitors to Japan exceeded 40 million for the first time last year due to a weaker yen, according to the tourism ministry.

Although the number of customers fell 0.2 pct on an all-store basis, the amount of purchases per person climbed 2.5 pct to 737.9 yen because of higher prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]