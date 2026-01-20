Next Japan-S. Korea Summit May Be Held in Lee's Hometown

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday expressed interest in holding the next summit with Japan in his hometown of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province, eastern South Korea, as part of the two countries' "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits by their leaders.

At a cabinet meeting, Lee instructed relevant government agencies to assess candidate lodging facilities and meeting venues.

Lee visited Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's home prefecture of Nara in western Japan for two days through Wednesday.

The president told the cabinet meeting that visits by the leaders to each other's hometowns carry symbolic significance, adding that Takaichi had shown eagerness to visit Andong.

When Lee asked whether Andong has suitable facilities, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said the city has a four-star hotel and a hotel with "hanok" traditional architecture, and that the North Gyeongsang provincial government building could be used as a meeting venue.

