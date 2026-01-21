LDP to Call for Nationalizing Remote Isles with Unknown Ownership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to call on the government to consider nationalizing remote islands whose ownership is unclear, it was learned Tuesday.

An outline of a draft set of proposals on measures regarding foreigners to be submitted to Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi as early as Thursday also says that the party will call for stricter action against foreigners who work illegally in Japan by using forged resident cards.

These measures will be part of the LDP's policy pledges for the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The purposes of land acquisitions by foreigners are sometimes unclear, while some say that real estate prices have surged due to property purchases by foreigners for speculation.

"Problems are becoming evident in various aspects of social life following increases in foreign visitors to and residents in Japan," the outline says, adding that proper order and rules for all people, including foreigners, must be established to further promote the growth and development of Japan's society and economy.

