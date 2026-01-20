Japan Retrial System Likely to Retain Prosecutor Appeals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry released a draft proposal on Tuesday that stops short of banning public prosecutors from filing appeals against court decisions granting retrials.

The draft proposal to review the country's retrial system came despite strong calls to abolish the practice of prosecutors filing appeals against court decisions, which has been criticized for limiting opportunities for retrials.

The ministry presented the draft at a meeting of the criminal law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister.

The ministry also called for imposing criminal penalties on the use of disclosed evidence for purposes other than retrial proceedings.

A subcommittee member, who is a lawyer, called the draft proposal "a change for the worse that would hinder relief for the falsely accused."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]