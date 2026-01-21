Japan Invited to Join U.S.-Led Gaza "Board of Peace"
Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump calling for Japan's participation in the U.S.-led "Board of Peace" overseeing the provisional administration of the Gaza Strip, according to Japanese government officials.
Tokyo will consider whether to participate, the officials said Tuesday.
In war-torn Gaza, a U.S.-led peace plan is moving forward, with Trump serving as head of the Board of Peace. The United States is calling for participation from a broad range of countries, including China and Russia.
A Japanese government official said, "We support the peace plan, but we will take time to consider whether to participate."
