TEPCO May Reactivate Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor Wed.

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is making preparations to reactivate the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in central Japan as early as Wednesday, informed sources said Tuesday.

The reactor at the plant in Niigata Prefecture will be brought back online for the first time in 13 years and 10 months.

It will be the first TEPCO reactor to be reactivated since the March 2011 triple meltdown at the company's tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

The No. 6 unit was initially slated to go back online Tuesday. But the restart was postponed after a problem was found during a test on Saturday to remove control rods for suppressing nuclear fission reactions in the reactor.

An investigation revealed an error in the settings for the control rod removal prevention function, and TEPCO has since worked to confirm whether there are any similar problems.

