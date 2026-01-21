CDP's Azumi, Komeito's Nakano to Be New Party's Secretaries-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Jun Azumi, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Komeito acting secretary-general Hiromasa Nakano will become secretaries-general of the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by the CDP and Komeito ahead of the Feb. 8 general election, it was learned Wednesday.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito are set to jointly head the new party.

CDP policy chief Satoshi Honjo and his Komeito counterpart, Mitsunari Okamoto, are also expected to share the same post in the new party.

Almost all current House of Representatives lawmakers of the CDP and Komeito are expected to join the Centrist Reform Alliance, which will hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

Yoriko Madoka, a Lower House lawmaker of the Democratic Party for the People, also plans to participate in the new centrist party.

