S. Korea's Lee Hopes to Boost Economic Cooperation with Japan

Seoul, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday voiced his intention to boost economic cooperation with Japan while keeping bilateral territorial and historical issues under management.

In his New Year's press conference, Lee said he wants to revive his country's 2018 agreement with North Korea designed to relax bilateral military tensions. The deal was suspended in 2024 under then South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration.

Lee also said that his nation will make diplomatic efforts to restore dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

Regarding Japan, Lee said that overturning past agreements between Seoul and Tokyo on wartime labor and so-called comfort women, who worked as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II, could impair international trust.

While emphasizing that bilateral problems might be useful for uniting public opinion, Lee said that such a focus would not serve national interests.

