Mitsubishi Motors to Promote Kishiura to President and COO

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to promote Corporate Officer Keisuke Kishiura to president and chief operating officer, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Takao Kato, current president and CEO of the Japanese automaker, will become chairman and CEO.

The appointments will take effect on April 1.

Under the new leadership, the company aims to address a number of challenges, including proposed collaboration with Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. as well as cost cuts, at a time when the Japanese auto industry struggles with U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs.

