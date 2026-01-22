Abe Shooter's Ill-Fated Background Denied as Key Factor

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court ruling that sentenced the man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to life in prison denies that the man's ill-fated family background was a key factor that drove him to commit the act.

In its ruling on Wednesday against defendant Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, Nara District Court made no mention of "abuse related to religion," which his defense believes he was subjected to, or the magnitude of the social impact of the incident claimed by prosecutors.

Yamagami shot Abe with a homemade gun while the former prime minister was delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara ahead of a House of Councillors election in 2022.

Referring to Yamagami's background, the ruling said, "he became unable to find a haven within the family" after his mother became a follower of the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

The mother donated large amounts of money to the religious group, with which Abe allegedly had ties, putting her family in a difficult financial situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]