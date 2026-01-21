Ex-PM Abe's Killer Gets Indefinite Term

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The man who killed former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was given an indefinite prison term on Wednesday for the fatal shooting with a homemade gun in the western Japan city of Nara in 2022.

Nara District Court handed down the sentence to Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, as sought by public prosecutors.

Yamagami was indicted on murder and other charges after Abe was shot dead in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022, while delivering a stump speech ahead of a House of Councillors election.

Presiding Judge Shinichi Tanaka suggested that the motive claimed was irrational, stating, "It cannot be said that his background had a great impact."

During the trial, the defense argued that, given Yamagami's troubled background related to the controversial religious group Unification Church, with which Abe allegedly had ties, his sentence should be no more than 20 years.

