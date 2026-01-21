Man Accused of Fatal Shooting of Ex-PM Abe Gets Indefinite Term

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--A district court in western Japan on Wednesday issued an indefinite prison sentence to the man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

Nara District Court handed down the sentence to Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, in line with public prosecutors' demand.

Yamagami was indicted on murder and other charges after Abe was shot dead in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022, while delivering a stump speech ahead of a House of Councillors election.

Prior to the ruling, 685 people gathered outside the court to apply for the 31 available gallery seats, according to the court.

