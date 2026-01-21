Japan Stops Short of Committing to Trump-Proposed Peace Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Wednesday declined to clarify whether Japan will participate in the Board of Peace proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip.

"We are examining the details" of the board, the top government spokesman said at a news conference, adding, "We will consider issues concerned, including whether or not to take part."

In a letter sent to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump invited Tokyo to participate in the new initiative.

Kihara said that Japan will "strongly support President Trump's efforts for peace in the Middle East."

But the Japanese government is expected to carefully consider its potential participation as some say that Trump may be considering the possibility of using the board as an alternative to the United Nations, not just for overseeing the interim rule over the Gaza Strip.

